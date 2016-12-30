(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBSA Legacy PSA

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Joint Base San Antonio is combining its three newspapers and creating, "JBSA Legacy" for all of Joint Base San Antonio! Grab your first edition January 13th, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 13:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 503783
    VIRIN: 161230-A-QH368-605
    Filename: DOD_103973750
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA Legacy PSA, by SGT Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

