    100 Years of Langley

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Enrique Barcelo 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    SrA Enrique Barcelo summarizes the history of Langley Air Force Base for its 100 year anniversary.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 11:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 503764
    VIRIN: 161117-F-PM546-347
    Filename: DOD_103973476
    Length: 00:08:35
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 Years of Langley, by SrA Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F15
    F22
    Langley
    Anniversary
    History
    100 Years
    JBLE

