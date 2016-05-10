(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FACES OF MLG: Staff Sgt. Russell

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jocelyn Ontiveros 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Russell is the commodity manager with 1st Marine Logistics Group. He is from Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out why the mayor of Ocheon recognized him for his work in the Republic of Korea

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503755
    VIRIN: 161005-M-WK015-898
    Filename: DOD_103973395
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FACES OF MLG: Staff Sgt. Russell, by LCpl Jocelyn Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Korea
    1st MLG
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    California
    Recruiting
    Faces of MLG

