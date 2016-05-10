FACES OF MLG: Staff Sgt. Russell

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503755" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Christopher Russell is the commodity manager with 1st Marine Logistics Group. He is from Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out why the mayor of Ocheon recognized him for his work in the Republic of Korea