Around the Air Force: 12.30.2016

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503752" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this look around the Air Force military members will receive an increase in basic pay starting January 1st, and the Air Force is looking to commission some enlisted Airmen who are interested in the nursing field. Hosted by SSgt Traci Keller.