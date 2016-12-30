(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Around the Air Force: 12.30.2016

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    On this look around the Air Force military members will receive an increase in basic pay starting January 1st, and the Air Force is looking to commission some enlisted Airmen who are interested in the nursing field. Hosted by SSgt Traci Keller.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 10:28
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Commission
    Nursing
    Nurse
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    National Defense Authorization Act
    NDAA
    Featured Videos
    Basic pay
    Pay Increase

