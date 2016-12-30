(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: Navy History

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    During the Civil War, the ironclad river gunboat Baron De Kalb returned after a five-day river mission. Dry dock Dewey left Solomon's Island, Maryland for the Philippines. USS New Jersey was recommissioned. Admiral Chester W. Nimitz assumed command of U.S. Pacific Fleet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 09:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 503743
    VIRIN: 161230-N-WO545-003
    Filename: DOD_103973182
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Navy History, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    civil war
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Phillipines
    navy history
    Navy
    Sailors
    Maryland
    All Hands Update
    AHU
    Solomon's Island
    USS New Jersey
    Dry Dock Dewey
    ironclad river gunboat
    Baron De Kalb
    Yazoo river
    Admiral Chester W. Nimitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT