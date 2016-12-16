(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Civil Affair (Part 3)

    DJIBOUTI

    12.16.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Staff Sgt. Greg Williams, an actor and U.S. Army reservist, uses his civilian experience to augment the mission of the 411th Civil Affairs Battalion in the Horn of Africa. In cooperation with the International Development and Relief Board, he created a video series to help promote best practices for livestock care and treatment in Djibouti - enhancing economic sustainment for the country.
    (Part 3 of 3)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Civil Affair (Part 3), by TSgt Benjamin Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

