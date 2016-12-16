Staff Sgt. Greg Williams, an actor and U.S. Army reservist, uses his civilian experience to augment the mission of the 411th Civil Affairs Battalion in the Horn of Africa. In cooperation with the International Development and Relief Board, he created a video series to help promote best practices for livestock care and treatment in Djibouti - enhancing economic sustainment for the country.
(Part 3 of 3)
This work, A Civil Affair (Part 3), by TSgt Benjamin Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
