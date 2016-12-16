Staff Sgt. Greg Williams, an actor and U.S. Army reservist, uses his civilian experience to augment the mission of the 411th Civil Affairs Battalion in the Horn of Africa.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 09:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503736
|VIRIN:
|161216-F-DG108-388
|Filename:
|DOD_103973145
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Civil Affair (Part 2), by TSgt Benjamin Hayes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT