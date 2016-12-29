Video B-roll used in Kandahar Airfield Year in Review. Some video is of gopro, other shots are speed up to fit specific time constraints. Shots include various aircraft arriving and leaving Kandahar Airfield.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 02:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503686
|VIRIN:
|161229-F-ZD638-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103972963
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kandahar Airfield: 2016 Year in Review, by TSgt Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
