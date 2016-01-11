(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What it's like to be a musician in the 7th Fleet Band's Orient Express

    CAMBODIA

    11.01.2016

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Kofonow 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs

    Musician 2nd Class Brian Kloppenburg and the U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Orient Express traveled to Cambodia as part of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercise. These Navy musicians travel throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific providing support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and many community relations events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 22:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503670
    VIRIN: 161229-N-CZ848-001
    Filename: DOD_103972572
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: KH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What it's like to be a musician in the 7th Fleet Band's Orient Express, by PO2 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    7th fleet
    Cambodia
    Navy
    band
    orient express
    Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training
    seventh fleet
    Kofonow

