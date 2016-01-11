Date Taken: 11.01.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 22:51 Category: Package Video ID: 503670 VIRIN: 161229-N-CZ848-001 Filename: DOD_103972572 Length: 00:04:04 Location: KH

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, What it's like to be a musician in the 7th Fleet Band's Orient Express, by PO2 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.