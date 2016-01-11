Musician 2nd Class Brian Kloppenburg and the U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Orient Express traveled to Cambodia as part of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training exercise. These Navy musicians travel throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific providing support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and many community relations events.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 22:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503670
|VIRIN:
|161229-N-CZ848-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103972572
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|KH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, What it's like to be a musician in the 7th Fleet Band's Orient Express, by PO2 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT