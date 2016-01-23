Episode 1 of Ramstein's Biggest Loser Competition. Laugh along as you follow two airmen on their journey to lose weight.
This work, Biggest Loser Challenge, by SSgt Nancy Kasberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
