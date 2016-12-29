A daily compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.
LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-122916
LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON PUBLIC AFFAIRS
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/JBERPA
U.S. ARMY CENTRAL
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USARCENT
2nd BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, 101st AIRBORNE DIVISION (AA) PUBLIC AFFAIRS
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/2BCT-101ABN
5th MARINE EXPEDITIONARY BRIGADE
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/5MEB
127th WING
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/127WPA
8th FIGHTER WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/8FWPA
NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS
II MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE
https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/II-MEF
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 15:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503636
|Filename:
|DOD_103972223
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Dec. 29th, 2016, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT