(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Growing Through Grief: Prevention before Intervention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua DeGuzman and Airman 1st Class Christopher Morales

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Interview on suicide prevention, awareness and support from the perspective from a Mental Health professional. Filmed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

    Interview: Lt Col Michael McCarthy, Mental Health Flight Commander, 673d MDG

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 18:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 503630
    VIRIN: 161229-F-DP685-002
    Filename: DOD_103972175
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Growing Through Grief: Prevention before Intervention, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman and A1C Christopher Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Alaska
    Suicide Awareness
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    673d Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT