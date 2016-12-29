Interview on suicide prevention, awareness and support from the perspective from a Mental Health professional. Filmed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
Interview: Lt Col Michael McCarthy, Mental Health Flight Commander, 673d MDG
|12.29.2016
|12.29.2016 18:14
|Interviews
|503630
|161229-F-DP685-002
|DOD_103972175
|00:04:12
|AK, US
This work, Growing Through Grief: Prevention before Intervention, by SrA Joshua DeGuzman and A1C Christopher Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
