Video sequences of USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) arriving at San Diego, Dec. 8, 2016. Crewed by 147 sailors, Zumwalt is the lead ship of a class of next-generation destroyers designed to strengthen naval power by performing critical missions and enhancing U.S. deterrence, power projection and sea control objectives. (U.S. Navy motion imagery by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|503604
|VIRIN:
|161208-N-HV059-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103972062
|Length:
|00:18:53
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) Arrival in San Diego, by PO2 Sonja Wickard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
