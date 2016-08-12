(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) Arrival in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard 

    USS Zumwalt

    Video sequences of USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) arriving at San Diego, Dec. 8, 2016. Crewed by 147 sailors, Zumwalt is the lead ship of a class of next-generation destroyers designed to strengthen naval power by performing critical missions and enhancing U.S. deterrence, power projection and sea control objectives. (U.S. Navy motion imagery by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503604
    VIRIN: 161208-N-HV059-001
    Filename: DOD_103972062
    Length: 00:18:53
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) Arrival in San Diego, by PO2 Sonja Wickard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Zumwalt
    DDG 1000
    USS Zumwalt: Homecoming: Home port

