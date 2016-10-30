(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Serbian Armed Forces Delegation State Partnership Program Ohio Visit- 90 Sec

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2016

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Kuhn 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Mark E. Bartman, Ohio adjutant general, hosted Lt. Gen. Jovica Draganić, Serbian Armed Forces deputy chief of general staff, for a visit as part of the National Guard State Partnership Program. During the visit, in conjunction with celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Ohio-Serbia partnership, Draganić and his delegation toured several locations around Columbus, Ohio.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 15:01
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serbian Armed Forces Delegation State Partnership Program Ohio Visit- 90 Sec, by SGT Andrew Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Serbia
    Columbus
    Buckeyes
    Ohio State University
    State Partnership Program
    OSU
    Air Force
    Ohio
    Partnership
    Army
    National Guard
    SPP

  Validate Your Account to Download
