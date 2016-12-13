Why Selfridge Air National Guard Base makes sense for America's next generation of fighter aircraft.
With it's Existing Infrastructure, Base Amenities, Combat Training Capabilities, and Culture of Professionalism, the 127th Wing at Selfridge ANGB is an ideal candidate to become a new home to the
F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter.
This work, The Selfridge Advantage, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
