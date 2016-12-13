The Selfridge Advantage

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Why Selfridge Air National Guard Base makes sense for America's next generation of fighter aircraft.



With it's Existing Infrastructure, Base Amenities, Combat Training Capabilities, and Culture of Professionalism, the 127th Wing at Selfridge ANGB is an ideal candidate to become a new home to the

F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter.