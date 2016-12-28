(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    179th Airlift Wing C130 Time Lapse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Video by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Time-lapse showcasing a C-130H on the flightline at the 179th Airlift Wing,
    Mansfield, OH.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503585
    VIRIN: 162128-Z-QD029-001
    Filename: DOD_103971941
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 179th Airlift Wing C130 Time Lapse, by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Time Lapse
    Ohio
    U.S. Air Force
    C130
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT