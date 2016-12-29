109th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard mission brief video.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 13:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503583
|VIRIN:
|161229-F-YD502-348
|Filename:
|DOD_103971936
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|SCOTIA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 109th Airlift Wing Mission Brief, by A1C Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT