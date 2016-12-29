(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    109th Airlift Wing Mission Brief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jamie Spaulding 

    109th Air Wing

    109th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard mission brief video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 13:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503583
    VIRIN: 161229-F-YD502-348
    Filename: DOD_103971936
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th Airlift Wing Mission Brief, by A1C Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ANG
    NYANG
    109AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT