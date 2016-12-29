Maintainers from the 179th Airlift Wing jack up a C130H to inspect the landing gear retraction systems. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett and Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|503578
|VIRIN:
|161229-Z-QD029-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103971865
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C130 Time Lapse, by TSgt Joseph Harwood and 1st Lt. Paul Stennett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
