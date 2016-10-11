Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267 prepare to move to MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Nov. 10. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 12:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503569
|VIRIN:
|161110-M-EH415-463
|Filename:
|DOD_103971772
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vipers on the Move: HMLA-267 Deploys to Okinawa, by LCpl Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT