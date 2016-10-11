(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vipers on the Move: HMLA-267 Deploys to Okinawa

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jake McClung 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267 prepare to move to MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Nov. 10. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung/ Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503569
    VIRIN: 161110-M-EH415-463
    Filename: DOD_103971772
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vipers on the Move: HMLA-267 Deploys to Okinawa, by LCpl Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    USMC
    Vipers
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    HHS
    AH-1Z Viper
    MCAS Futenma
    HMLA-267
    Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung

