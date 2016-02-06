Monthly video update of information relevant to the 127th wing
Topics covered: Wing photo, land water survival training, ACC Inspector General, Saber Strike, Title 5 Staffing, Open House and Air Show, Critical Days of Summer,
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 11:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503543
|VIRIN:
|160602-F-BI560-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103971587
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, June 2016 127th Wing Update, by A1C Brandon Gifford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
