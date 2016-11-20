On Sunday, November 20th 2016, the Detroit Lions hosted Michigan service members from the Army, Marine Corp, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard as part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" program. Service members took part in a pregame ceremony that featured the display of a giant American flag, honor guard, 127th Wing Airmen greet players in the "Fan Tunnel," and the delivery of the game ball by TSgt Griffin from the 127 SFS
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 11:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503537
|VIRIN:
|161120-F-JK012-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103971530
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Detroit Lions Host Michigan Service Members, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT