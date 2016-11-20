Detroit Lions Host Michigan Service Members

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503537" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Sunday, November 20th 2016, the Detroit Lions hosted Michigan service members from the Army, Marine Corp, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard as part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" program. Service members took part in a pregame ceremony that featured the display of a giant American flag, honor guard, 127th Wing Airmen greet players in the "Fan Tunnel," and the delivery of the game ball by TSgt Griffin from the 127 SFS