(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Detroit Lions Host Michigan Service Members

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    On Sunday, November 20th 2016, the Detroit Lions hosted Michigan service members from the Army, Marine Corp, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard as part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" program. Service members took part in a pregame ceremony that featured the display of a giant American flag, honor guard, 127th Wing Airmen greet players in the "Fan Tunnel," and the delivery of the game ball by TSgt Griffin from the 127 SFS

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 11:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503537
    VIRIN: 161120-F-JK012-001
    Filename: DOD_103971530
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detroit Lions Host Michigan Service Members, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sports
    NFL
    Michigan
    Football
    Detroit Lions
    Military Appreciation Game
    Salute to Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT