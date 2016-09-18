(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Selfridge Open House and Air Show 30 Second Promotion

    SELFRIDGE ANGB, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandon Gifford 

    127th Wing

    30 Second spot promoting the Selfridge Air National Guard Base 2017 Open House and Air Show celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Selfridge Air National Guard Base

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 10:48
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 503534
    VIRIN: 160918-F-BI560-001
    Filename: DOD_103971503
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SELFRIDGE ANGB, MI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Selfridge Open House and Air Show 30 Second Promotion, by A1C Brandon Gifford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Thunderbirds
    Air Show
    Open House
    A-10
    KC-135
    Michigan Air National Guard
    127th Wing
    USAF Thunderbirds

