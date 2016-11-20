(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KC-10 Refuels Another KC-10 over Iraq

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    11.20.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Cole 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10A Extender refuels another USAF KC-10A Extender over Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 10:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503533
    VIRIN: 161120-F-KZ900-003
    Filename: DOD_103971502
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Refuels Another KC-10 over Iraq, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT