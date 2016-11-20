A U.S. Air Force KC-10A Extender refuels another USAF KC-10A Extender over Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 10:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|503533
|VIRIN:
|161120-F-KZ900-003
|Filename:
|DOD_103971502
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-10 Refuels Another KC-10 over Iraq, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
