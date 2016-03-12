Video highlighting Duluth Air National Guard's activities throughout 2016.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 11:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503522
|VIRIN:
|161203-Z-VK288-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103971449
|Length:
|00:06:09
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing 2016 Year-in-Review, by SSgt Dani Tharaldson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT