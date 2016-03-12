(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    148th Fighter Wing 2016 Year-in-Review

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dani Tharaldson 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Video highlighting Duluth Air National Guard's activities throughout 2016.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 11:10
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing 2016 Year-in-Review, by SSgt Dani Tharaldson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    148th Fighter Wing
    Duluth
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    148FW 2016
    148th FW 2016
    148th Awards Ceremony
    148th Year-in-Review

