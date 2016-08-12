Six F-35As from the 33rd Fighter Wing participate in Exercise Checkered Flag at Tyndall Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 10:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503519
|VIRIN:
|161208-F-OY223-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103971425
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, Checkered Flag 2016, by SrA David Scott-Gaughan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
