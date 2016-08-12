(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Checkered Flag 2016

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Video by Senior Airman David Scott-Gaughan 

    33rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Six F-35As from the 33rd Fighter Wing participate in Exercise Checkered Flag at Tyndall Air Force Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503519
    VIRIN: 161208-F-OY223-002
    Filename: DOD_103971425
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 2016, by SrA David Scott-Gaughan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Eglin
    Nomads
    Eglin Air Force Base
    F-35A
    Checkered Flag
    33FW
    F-35A Checkered Flag Eglin 33FW Nomads

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT