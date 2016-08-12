Six F-35As from Eglin Air Force Base are gearing up to head out to Tyndall, for Exercise "Checkered Flag".
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 10:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503515
|VIRIN:
|161208-F-OY223-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103971400
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag Promo, by SrA David Scott-Gaughan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT