(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Checkered Flag Promo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Video by Senior Airman David Scott-Gaughan 

    33rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Six F-35As from Eglin Air Force Base are gearing up to head out to Tyndall, for Exercise "Checkered Flag".

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503515
    VIRIN: 161208-F-OY223-001
    Filename: DOD_103971400
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag Promo, by SrA David Scott-Gaughan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-35 Eglin Checkered Flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT