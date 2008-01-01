What It Takes: Air Traffic Controllers

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503512" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is the third instalment of the 48th Fighter Wing's 'What It Takes' series showcasing different jobs around base and how they help launch a sortie. This video covers the job of Air Force Air Traffic Controller's job in the Tower and Radar Approach Control.