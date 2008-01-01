(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What It Takes: Air Traffic Controllers

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.02.1970

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabriela Keiser 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This is the third instalment of the 48th Fighter Wing's 'What It Takes' series showcasing different jobs around base and how they help launch a sortie. This video covers the job of Air Force Air Traffic Controller's job in the Tower and Radar Approach Control.

    This work, What It Takes: Air Traffic Controllers, by A1C Gabriela Keiser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    United Kingdom
    Air Traffic Control
    RAF Lakenheath
    Tower
    England
    Sortie
    Air Force
    Mission
    48th Fighter Wing
    RAPCON
    Liberty Wing
    What it takes

