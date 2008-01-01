This is the third instalment of the 48th Fighter Wing's 'What It Takes' series showcasing different jobs around base and how they help launch a sortie. This video covers the job of Air Force Air Traffic Controller's job in the Tower and Radar Approach Control.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.1970
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 09:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|503512
|VIRIN:
|160404-F-XY885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103971367
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, What It Takes: Air Traffic Controllers, by A1C Gabriela Keiser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
