    127th Wing Photo - How it's made

    SELFRIDGE ANGB, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing

    Video documenting the process behind the photograph of a group formation of the entire 127th Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 09:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503510
    VIRIN: 160512-Z-VA676-001
    Filename: DOD_103971350
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SELFRIDGE ANGB, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Photo - How it's made, by TSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Formation
    A-10
    KC-135
    Air Force
    127thWing

