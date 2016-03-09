Year in review video for 127th Wing highlighting the accomplishments of the Wing from 2015-2016. Covers heritage of the 127th Wing and recent legacy achievements.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 09:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503507
|VIRIN:
|160903-Z-NQ307-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103971329
|Length:
|00:09:20
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 127th Wing Ball Video, by TSgt Rachel Barton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT