    127th Wing Ball Video

    MI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Barton 

    127th Wing

    Year in review video for 127th Wing highlighting the accomplishments of the Wing from 2015-2016. Covers heritage of the 127th Wing and recent legacy achievements.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 09:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503507
    VIRIN: 160903-Z-NQ307-001
    Filename: DOD_103971329
    Length: 00:09:20
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Ball Video, by TSgt Rachel Barton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    A-10
    KC-135
    Year in review
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Selfridge
    Selfridge ANGB
    127th Wing

