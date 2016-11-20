A U.S. Air Force KC-10A Extender refuels a German GR4 Tornado over Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
|11.20.2016
|12.29.2016 08:15
|B-Roll
|503500
|161120-F-KZ900-002
|DOD_103971241
|00:01:07
|IQ
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, KC-10 Extender Refuels a German GR4 Tornado over Iraq, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
