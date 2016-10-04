(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stolen Cerberus III Intro

    GERMANY

    04.10.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nancy Kasberg 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 37th Airlift Squadron and their C-130J Super Hercules train through the skies of Greece during Stolen Cerberus III.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 19:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stolen Cerberus III Intro, by SSgt Nancy Kasberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    joint
    greece
    c-130j
    super hercules
    air force
    ramstein
    37 airlift squadron
    nancy kasberg
    stolen cerberus III

