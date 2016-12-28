(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tunnel Run at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station

    CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN AIR FORCE STATION, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Rosemary Gudex 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    DoD ID cardholders have the opportunity to participate in tunnel runs at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colo., at certain events throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 18:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 503478
    VIRIN: 161228-F-SV792-1001
    Filename: DOD_103971027
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN AIR FORCE STATION, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tunnel Run at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    5k
    zombies
    aliens
    CMAFS
    tunnel run

