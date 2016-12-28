DoD ID cardholders have the opportunity to participate in tunnel runs at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colo., at certain events throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 18:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|503478
|VIRIN:
|161228-F-SV792-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_103971027
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN AIR FORCE STATION, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tunnel Run at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, by SrA Rosemary Gudex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
