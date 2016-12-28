(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Photos of the Day – Dec. 28th, 2016

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A daily compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-122816

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    OFFICE OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/OCJCS

    DEFENSE POW/MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DPAA

    354TH FIGHTER WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/354FW

    460TH SPACE WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/460SW-PA

    DEFENSE IMAGERY MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS CENTER
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DIMOC

    COMMANDER TASK FORCE 56
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CTF-56

    380TH AIR EXPEDITIONARY WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/380AEW

    11TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/11MEU

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 16:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503465
    Filename: DOD_103970915
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Dec. 28th, 2016, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    USMC
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 122816

