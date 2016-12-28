(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Around the Air Force: 12.28.2016

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare meals for forward deployed service members and B-52s conduct combined joint operations. Hosted by SSgt Nicholas Koetz.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 503449
    VIRIN: 161228-F-DF123-001
    Filename: DOD_103970716
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: 12.28.2016, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    B
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    Featured Videos
    SSgt Nicholas Koetz

