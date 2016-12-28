On this look around the Air Force Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare meals for forward deployed service members and B-52s conduct combined joint operations. Hosted by SSgt Nicholas Koetz.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 14:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|503449
|VIRIN:
|161228-F-DF123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103970716
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: 12.28.2016, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
