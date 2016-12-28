(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Smart’ Uniforms Protect Nation’s Warfighters

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Gonzalez 

    DoD News

    Scientists have created a new breathable material that protects warfighters from chemical and biological threats. The project is funded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Joint Science and Technology Office and conducted by a team of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory scientists.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Smart’ Uniforms Protect Nation’s Warfighters, by A1C Jose Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    protection
    uniform
    chemical
    biological
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    Second Skin
    DoD News
    defense tv
    defensetv
