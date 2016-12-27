(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Obama, Japanese Prime Minister Showcase Power of Reconciliation

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    President Barack Obama accompanied Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor to showcase the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies, united by common interests and shared values, Dec. 27, 2016.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 12:16
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obama, Japanese Prime Minister Showcase Power of Reconciliation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

