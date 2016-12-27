President Barack Obama accompanied Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor to showcase the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies, united by common interests and shared values, Dec. 27, 2016.
This work, Obama, Japanese Prime Minister Showcase Power of Reconciliation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
