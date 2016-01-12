Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians at Cannon Air Force Base conduct hostage situations training by utilizing specialized robots.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 11:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503419
|VIRIN:
|160112-F-KT184-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103970332
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD Robotic Training, by A1C Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT