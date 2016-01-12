(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EOD Robotic Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Treven Cannon 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians at Cannon Air Force Base conduct hostage situations training by utilizing specialized robots.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 11:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503419
    VIRIN: 160112-F-KT184-001
    Filename: DOD_103970332
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Robotic Training, by A1C Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    robotics
    Cannon
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT