CNO visited Naval Station Guantanamo Bay and discussed the newly implemented Naval Operational Specialty system.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 11:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|503416
|VIRIN:
|161228-N-WO545-003
|Filename:
|DOD_103970314
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CNO Visits Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT