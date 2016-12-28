(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tuition Assistance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    All Hands Update would like to update you on recent changes to Tuition Assistance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 11:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 503413
    VIRIN: 161228-N-WO545-002
    Filename: DOD_103970299
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tuition Assistance, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy
    Tuition Assistance
    TA
    All Hands Update
    AHU

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT