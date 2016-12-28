(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Headlines for Tuesday, December 28, 2016

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    Continuing Resolution and PCS Order Timelines, FITMAS Family and Tax Season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 11:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 503410
    VIRIN: 161228-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_103970290
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headlines for Tuesday, December 28, 2016, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy
    Tax Season
    All Hands Update
    VITA
    AHU
    Continuing Resolution
    FITMAS
    PCS Order Timelines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT