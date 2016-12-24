Volunteers receive a mission briefing just prior to their two hour shift with 2016 NORAD Tracks Santa. This year NTS had more 1,500 volunteers answering 150,000 phone calls, 2,800 emails and 3,000 on-star requests from children around the world asking where Santa is at and when he will arrive at their house.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 13:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503405
|VIRIN:
|161224-F-ZZ999-026
|Filename:
|DOD_103970240
|Length:
|00:08:06
|Location:
|PETERSON AFB, CO , US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2016 NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT