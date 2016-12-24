(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2016 NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center

    PETERSON AFB, CO , UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    Courtesy Video

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Volunteers receive a mission briefing just prior to their two hour shift with 2016 NORAD Tracks Santa. This year NTS had more 1,500 volunteers answering 150,000 phone calls, 2,800 emails and 3,000 on-star requests from children around the world asking where Santa is at and when he will arrive at their house.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 13:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503405
    VIRIN: 161224-F-ZZ999-026
    Filename: DOD_103970240
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: PETERSON AFB, CO , US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2016 NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    Track Santa

    • LEAVE A COMMENT