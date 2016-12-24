2016 NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers receive a mission briefing just prior to their two hour shift with 2016 NORAD Tracks Santa. This year NTS had more 1,500 volunteers answering 150,000 phone calls, 2,800 emails and 3,000 on-star requests from children around the world asking where Santa is at and when he will arrive at their house.