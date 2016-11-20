(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KC-10 Extends the Mission over Mosul, Iraq

    IRAQ

    11.20.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Cole 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10A Extender supports the U.S.-led Coalition fight to liberate Mosul, Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 10:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extends the Mission over Mosul, Iraq, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Operation
    Refueling
    Pilot
    Tanker
    KC-10
    KC-135
    Extender
    Mission
    Refueler
    Boom
    Boom Operator
    Operation Inherent Resolve

