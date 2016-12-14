Calling the Shots

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command conducted close air support training while forward deployed Dec. 14, 2016. The joint training was an opportunity to increase proficiency in close air support operations and was sustainment training for the joint terminal attack controllers and radio operators. SPMAGTF Marines consistently train to enhance their ability to react to any obstacle they may encounter while conducting U.S. Central Command's crisis response mission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall/Released)