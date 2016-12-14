(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Calling the Shots

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.14.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Marines and sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command conducted close air support training while forward deployed Dec. 14, 2016. The joint training was an opportunity to increase proficiency in close air support operations and was sustainment training for the joint terminal attack controllers and radio operators. SPMAGTF Marines consistently train to enhance their ability to react to any obstacle they may encounter while conducting U.S. Central Command's crisis response mission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 09:27
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Calling the Shots, by LCpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DEPLOYED
    RANGE
    USCENTCOM
    MIDDLE EAST
    CLOSE AIR SUPPORT
    SPMAGTFCRCC

