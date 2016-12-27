(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JTF-NCR Media Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Bevins 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    The Joint Task Force-National Capital Region Media Operations team explains its role of highlighting service members supporting the 58th Presidential Inauguration and its capabilities. Any interested media should contact the public affairs team at army.jtfncr.pao.inaugural@mail.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 09:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 503381
    VIRIN: 161227-F-YN174-0001
    Filename: DOD_103970054
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-NCR Media Operations, by TSgt Christopher Bevins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Inauguration2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT