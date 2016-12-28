(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    President Obama and Prime Minister Abe Reconciliation Speech at Pearl Harbor B-Roll

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    DoD News

    President Obama met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 27, 2016. The President also accompanied Prime Minister Abe to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor to honor those killed. The two leaders’ visit showcased the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies, united by common interests and shared values.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503375
    Filename: DOD_103970036
    Length: 00:35:35
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Obama and Prime Minister Abe Reconciliation Speech at Pearl Harbor B-Roll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS

