President Obama met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 27, 2016. The President also accompanied Prime Minister Abe to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor to honor those killed. The two leaders’ visit showcased the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies, united by common interests and shared values.
|12.28.2016
|12.28.2016 08:57
|B-Roll
|503375
|DOD_103970036
|00:35:35
|HI, US
|5
|0
|0
|0
This work, President Obama and Prime Minister Abe Reconciliation Speech at Pearl Harbor B-Roll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
