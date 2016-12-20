(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Progress on New Town Houses in Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    12.20.2016

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    The work on the new Town Houses close to the Baumholder Rheinlander Club makes big progresses. Moving of bricks and roof-work. The house already appears in the bare brickwork. 4 days before Christmas, the construction workers do not stop their constant efforts on the town houses. Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, 20 December 2016 (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Ruediger Hess/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 08:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503367
    VIRIN: 161220-A-MX671-101
    Filename: DOD_103969953
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Progress on New Town Houses in Baumholder, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Baumholder
    Training Support Center
    Smith Barracks
    TSC Baumholder
    LTA
    Ruediger Hess
    USAG Rheinland Pfalz
    Town Houses
    Baumholder Military Comunity

