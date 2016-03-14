(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What It Takes: Maintenance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.14.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Armando Aparicio 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Part of the 48th Fighter Wing's "What It Takes" video series. This video features Maintenance operations at RAF Lakenheath.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 08:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 503365
    VIRIN: 160314-F-LT958-379
    Filename: DOD_103969945
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What It Takes: Maintenance, by SSgt Armando Aparicio, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Maintenance
    48th Fighter Wing
    What It Takes

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT