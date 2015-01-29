Flu symptoms include a runny nose, fever, cough, a sore throat, and head/body aches. Head to the doctor if you notice these symptoms to help prevent the spread of the flu. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2015
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 06:16
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|503353
|VIRIN:
|150129-F-HY263-159
|Filename:
|DOD_103969915
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flu Symptoms, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
