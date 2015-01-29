Flu Prevention

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503350" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The spread of the flu virus can be mitigated by sanitizing hands, always covering your mouth when you cough, and staying home if you notice you're sick. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)