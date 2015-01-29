The spread of the flu virus can be mitigated by sanitizing hands, always covering your mouth when you cough, and staying home if you notice you're sick. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2015
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 06:16
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|503350
|VIRIN:
|150129-F-HY263-996
|Filename:
|DOD_103969912
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flu Prevention, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT