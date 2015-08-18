(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New 48FW Postal Hours

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.18.2015

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter 

    AFN United Kingdom

    The post office on RAF Lakenheath has updated their parcel pick-up hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Carpenter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2015
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 06:16
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 503348
    VIRIN: 150818-F-HY263-879
    Filename: DOD_103969910
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New 48FW Postal Hours, by SSgt Joseph Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    RAF Lakenheath
    Post Office
    Postal
    48th Fighter Wing

